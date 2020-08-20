Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Thursday morning, August 20, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING *EXTENDED*

Originally set to expire at 10pm Thursday in Las Vegas, the National Weather Service has pushed the scheduled expiration to 10pm Friday. The warning *will* expire for some rural areas.



Another record high expected: 112 would beat the current record of 110. (Yesterday’s 113 beat the previous record of 111).



Friday’s forecast high of 110 would tie the current record for the date.



There will once again be stormclouds building during the afternoon hours, although any storms are expected to be even more widely scattered than yesterday.

Hurricane Genevieve is still off the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula and will not be a direct threat to southern Nevada. The hurricane is expected tp track north and west over the Pacific ocean, although some moisture from the storm may get pulled toward our area lnext week.