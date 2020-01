LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly sunny with some leftover breezes and the high a few degrees above normal – around 65.

Mostly clear and cool tonight with the low in the low 40s (some neighborhoods may dip into the upper 30s).

For Friday: More sunshine with the high again around 65.

For the weekend, Saturday looks great with the high around 70 – and maybe 73 Sunday – but that’s when more very strong wind blows back into town with much cooler air behind it: Monday’s high will be only in the low 50s