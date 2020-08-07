Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Thursday evening, August 6, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – No weather alerts for Las Vegas, but there are still Red Flag Fire Weather Warnings for much of Lincoln County, as well as almost all of Utah and parts of northwest Arizona.



Clear with breezes maybe to 15mph tonight.



The weather pattern isn’t changing a whole lot over the next 7 days.

Under a mostly sunny sky, high temps will be below normal for another day tomorrow (101), but then we’ll climb back towards 105 and 106 through the weekend and into mid-week next week.



Leftover smoke from California wildfires should continue to blow on to the east.



Afternoon winds will be up 15 or 20mph at times over the next several days, with stronger gusts along the Colorado River and in northwest Arizona.