Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Better chance for rain, possibly mixed with snow during the day Christmas Eve

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly sunny and just a little bit warmer Thursday. After 50 for Wednesday’s high, we’re going for 54 today with generally light wind.

Mostly clear and cool again tonight with the low 37.

Mostly sunny and up to 57 for your Finally Friday – but clouds roll in tomorrow night and are expected to stick around through Christmas.

Saturday’s high: 58. Sunday: 60.

Chances for rain, possibly mixed with snow, begin late Monday.

It looks like there will be showers around Las Vegas during the day Christmas Eve, possibly lingering into Christmas Day.