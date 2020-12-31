Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – New Year’s Eve 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Not as windy as we have been forecasting.

But don’t get the wrong idea: it’s still going to be breezy, especially as we get closer to midnight tonight. North winds will top out at 20, maybe 25mph. With temps hovering in the low-to-mid-40s, it will feel more like the mid 30s.

Anyone planning to spend more than half an hour outdoors to welcome in the new year will need to be dressed warmly. Hats and gloves are a good idea.



There’s a **SLIGHT** chance for a passing sprinkle this morning before a band of clouds moves on to leave us with a mostly sunny afternoon.

We’re going for a high of 55 on the last day of 2020. There’s a better chance for a dusting of snow in the mountains.

The low for New Year’s Day will be in the upper 30s.



We’ll keep afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper-50s through the weekend with a slight warming trend into the middle of next week. For Monday we’re forecasting a high of 58 and maybe hitting 60 on Tuesday.



Extended forecast computers are hinting at a more active weather pattern for the middle of next week, but we’ll wait to see how this shapes up as we get closer