Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Staying mostly sunny – and mostly warm – through mid-week.



Daytime highs may hit 80 in some neighborhoods, although the official highs for the city will top out in the upper 70s.



Expect wind to pick up during the day tomorrow with southwest gusts up to 20, maybe 25mph by late afternoon.



A weather system that will brush the northern and central parts of Nevada will bring us more clouds Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

But there’s still no mention of rain in our forecast.



Daytime highs will drop to the low 70s by the end of the week, with Sunday’s high maybe in the mid 60s.