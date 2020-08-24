Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – NO alerts for Las Vegas, but the National Weather does have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Lake Mead and areas down the Colorado River to Laughlin and extending east to Kingman, AZ.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability extended an Air Quality Advisory through the weekend, and even if it’s not coninued Monday, anyone with breathing issues should consider staying indoors. That’s because southern nevada is still seeing smoke and haze from California wildfires.

For Monday: mostly sunny and humid (by Las Vegas standards – 35%) with stormclouds building through the afternoon.

Chances for thunderstorms are more likely over the surrounding high country, but can’t be ruled out for Las Vegas.



Temps staying above normal for this time of year (101) with today’s high reaching 108 (the record for today is 112)

We’ll keep afternoon highs between 105 and 108 all week.

The atmosphere is expected to slowly dry out as the week goes on.