Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Sep. 21, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There are no active alerts from the National Weather Service.



BUT – the AIR QUALITY ADVISORY continues through today (we’ll keep you posted if Clark County extends it).



Hazy sunshine will once again be the order of the day. The afternoon high will be right around 100. The normal high for this time of year is 92.



Wind will be generally light, although breezes may pick up to 20mph for a few hours this afternoon and evening.



Highs will dip to the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday *might* be the last triple digit day of the year as highs will slide from 98 Friday to 96 Saturday and 94 Sunday.