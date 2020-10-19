Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – MAYBE some relief in sight.

We’ll for sure see cooler temps by the end of the week.

SOME extended forecast computers are trying to bring chances for rain to southern Nevada over the weekend, but that’s way too far away to say with any certainty,



BOTTOM LINE FOR NOW: Temps stay well above normal with a few more days at or above 90 before strong wind blows our way Thursday and into the weekend.



Mostly sunny with generally light wind during the day and clear mild night with lows in the mid-to-low 60s.



Wildfire smoke shouldn’t be a huge issue this week, but there will be periods of haze off and on.