Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, March 16, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A mostly sunny Monday with the high 68. Wind picks up this afternoon with southwest gusts to 25mph – along with a chance for passing showers ronight.

Mostly sunny Tuesday, but cooler with the high dropping to 62. Clouds build Tuesday night leading to a 50% chance of showers Wednesday.

The storm system that will move down the California coast and head for southern Nevada isn’t as powerful as the one we got hit by last week. It’s also forecast to move a little further north which will lessen the chances for heavier rain.

Chances for rain move on Thursday and Friday with another round of clouds building Saturday, leading to more chances for rain Sunday