LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Still windy with a bumpy ride on the temperature rollercoaster.

The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory – but only for Lake Mead where winds may gust up to 40mph.

Here in town wind gusts to 30mph should die down to between 15 and 20mph by mid morning, but the high today will only be around 80 when the normal high for June 8 is 97

The heat won’t stay away long, though. We’ll be up to 90 tomorrow and above 100 by Thursday