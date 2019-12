LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A mix of sun & clouds for your back-to-work back-to-school Monday as we wait for the next storm system.

Monday’s high: 59 with generally light wind. We’ll see more clouds rolling in throughout the day leading to a mostly cloudy Monday night and Tuesday. Low Monday night will be in the low 40s.

The next chance for rain is Wednesday when we could get up to a third of an inch.