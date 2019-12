LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly sunny – and cooler! After a high of 57 Sunday, we’ll only be in the low 50s Monday.

Also: still on the breezy side with north winds to 15mph, maybe up to 20mph at times.



Clear, breezy and even colder tonight with the low dropping to 32.

Mostly sunny and still cool Tuesday with the high 50 and breezes continuing to 15mph.