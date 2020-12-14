Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you thought yesterday (Sunday) was cool, you’re right! The high was 49. The last time we had a high of 49 was back on February 4th!



We’re going for another round of sun and clouds, although today should end up being mostly sunny.

Clouds overnight hampered viewing of the Geminid Meteor Showers, although by around 2am the sky began to slowly start clearing. Let us know if you got any pictures!



Monday’s high should be right at normal for this time of year: 56. Overnight lows will stay on the chilly side, but that, too, is about normal: mid-to-upper 30s.



The coolest morning is forecast for Wednesday, when we might dip to 33 with many neighborhoods hitting the freezing mark, and maybe even the upper 20s.



Daytime highs will also hang around normal: the mid-to-upper 50s.

The warmest day in the 7-day forecast is Sunday when we might make it to 60.