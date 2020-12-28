Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday, December 28, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly cloudy with passing showers most of the day. Accumulation: less than a tenth of an inch.



The National Weather Service is now going with even less chance of spitting snow flurries in the valley’s far west and northwest areas.



There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains of southern Nevada, where up to 6 inches of snow may fall above 5,000 feet.



Driving conditions are expected to be tricky for anyone heading to the high country.



Here in town the high will be in the low 50s.



Chances for rain lessen after sunset, but there will still be a lot of clouds around.



Mostly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday, with another round of clouds moving in Wednesday night.



Wind will pick up during the day New Years Eve, but it’s too early to tell if it will be strong enough to cancel the few fireworks displays planned.