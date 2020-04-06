Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday, April 6, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There are no weather alerts for Las Vegas, but we’re in for a mostly cloudy and rainy week – before the temperture rolloercoast starts going back up into the weekend.

The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Storm Warning for the Springs Mountains and Sheep Mountains where up to a foot of snow could fall between this evening and Wednesday night

Here in town, Monday starts off cloudy, with chances for rain increasing as the day goes on, although not much, if any, accumulation is expected today.

Better chances for rain tonight and throuhgout the day tomorrow (Tuesday), as well as Wednesday. We could get up to a quarter of an inch of rain by Tuesday night, and possibly an addition half an inch by Wednesday night. Rain may continue into Thursday before finally moving on.

High temps will only be in the 60s until Friday (that’s about ten degrees below normal).

Friday’s high jumps back into the mid 70s, and then back up to 80 for Saturday.