Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Three highlights in the morning weather outlook:

1. LAST DAY FOR EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

2. AIR QUALITY ADVISORY

3. RAIN CHANCES TOMORROW NIGHT



At least one more day with a record high temp expected.

Under a mostly sunny sky, we’re going for 111 for Friday afternoon, which would top the current record for the date of 110.



Saturday’s high is forecast at 109, which would end the streak of consecutive days with a high at or above 110. If that 109 is as far as we get tomorrow, the number of days in a row with that high at or above 110 would be 8 – a record for the month of August, but short of the all-time Las Vegas record: in June of 1961 the high was at or above 110 for 10 days in a row.



The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (formerly known as the Clark County Dept of Air Quality) continues with an AirQuality Advisory through the day today because of smoke and haze from California wildfires.



Moisture from Tropical Storm Genevieve to the west of the Baja peninsula will be drawn up into the desert southwest over the weekend, leading to higher chances for rain over the mountains surrounding Las Vegas – and potentially here in town – tomorrow night and Sunday afternoon/evening.



High temps will remain above the normal high for this time of year (102) through all of next week.