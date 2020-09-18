Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning, September 18, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED THROUGH MONDAY.



The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning for the period from 11 this morning to 8 this evening.



The combination of increasing wind, low humidity and temps around 100 will lead to increased wildland fire danger.

Mostly sunny, with layers of hazy smoke drifting in and out.

We’ll also see breezes picking up throughout the day, with southwest winds gusting up to 20, maybe 25mph at times.



Friday’s high will be around 101. The high temps will slip under the triple digit mark through the weekend and most of next week (mid-to-upper 90s).



Overnight lows may dip to the low 70s through the period.