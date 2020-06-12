Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning, June 12, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – WIND ADVISORIES (not for Las Vegas) AND HIGHER FIRE DANGER



The National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories for much of southern Nevada – but not for Las Vegas.



The advisories cover western Clark County as well as southern Nye County including Pahrump, and a Lake Wind Advisory for Lakes Mead and Mohave,



Otherwise we’re going for all sunshine with increasing wind. The high should reach 102 just as southerly winds pick up to 30mph.



Wind relaxes overnight to 15-to-20mph with a low of 68 under a mostly clear sky.



Cooler air behind the wind will drop high temps into the 90s for the weekend. We’re calling for 92 for Saturday and 96 for Sunday.