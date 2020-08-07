Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday evening, Aug. 7, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – No weather alerts for Las Vegas, although a Red Flag Fire Weather Warning is in effect until 8pm for parts of southwestern Utah.

For Las Vegas: not much change from the last few days.

We can’t completely say good-bye to smoke/haze from southern California wildfires, but it’s not nearly as much of an issue as it was earlier this week.


After this one-more-day of being below normal, temps start climbing back up to 105 and 106 next week.


High pressure is generally in control, although there will be a small weather systems moving across the desert southwest bring periods of breeziness and maybe a stray cloud or two.


In regards to rain and monsoon season, one of the National Weather Service meteorologists said it’s more like a Non-soon Season (so far).

