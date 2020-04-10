Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday evening, April 10, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The stubborn area of low pressure that’s been over southern California most of the week is refusing to exit stage right. That’s why we not only have had extensive cloud cover for most of the day, there have also been brief periods of sprinkles. None of the rain gauges in the valley have recorded any measurable rain. McCarran has reported a trace. since midnight.



The cloud cover has kept us from reaching the forecast high in the mid-to-upper 60s, but we’re still expecting eventual clearing overnight, which should allow the low to drop into the upper 40s for Saturday.



Saturday and East Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. We’re watching a weak weather system that may blow through later Easter Sunday, bringing slight chances for a passing sprinkle and maybe even a brief shower. No accumulation is expected.



Temps may drop a degree or two for Monday and Tuesday before high pressure begins to settle in over our area, leading to the warming trend we’ve been talking about.

Wednesday’s high: 78

Thursday’s high: 80

Friday’s high: 82