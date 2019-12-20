Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

The latest on the timing of storm systems set to roll through southern Nevada around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly sunny with an eye toward several waves of clouds that will roll through over the weekend.

After making it 57 yesterday, Friday’s high will kick up to 58.

Mostly cloudy all day and night Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s high: 58, Sunday: 59, and Monday: 55.

WINTER starts at 8:19pm Saturday.

Chances for rain begin Monday and increase Monday night and Tuesday morning before tapering off Christmas Eve.

The video [above] runs down the thinking on the timing of holiday storms – as of Friday morning. The #StormTracker8 Team will keep you posted on updates as we get them.