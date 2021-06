ZION NATIONAL PARK, UT – MAY 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been desaturated.) Zion National Park on May 10, 2015 in Zion National Park, Utah. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

UTAH (KLAS) — A mudslide has closed State Route 9 through Zion National Park. According to the park’s Twitter, it will remain closed until further notice.

Road crews are working to clear the obstruction.

Tuesday 6/29 at 3:46pm – SR-9 through Zion is currently closed until further notice due to a mudslide. Road crews are working now. — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) June 29, 2021

Park narrows and canyons are also closed until further notice due to the inclement weather situation.

A flash flood warning is currently in effect for the area.