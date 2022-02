The sun is back, but it’s cold out there! And the extra-chilly air will stick around for a few days to bring us mornings near freezing and below-normal afternoon temps in the 50s. After the struggle to get back to the 60s, the temps will take a big leap as we roll into March next week. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says you may be going from heaters to air conditioners in less than 8 days’ time.