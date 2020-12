Fantastic sunshine and clean skies this Wednesday, thanks to some northeasterly breezes across southern Nevada. Once again, the winds will be the strongest along the Colorado River, but the valley will get some breezes up to 20 mph through the afternoon to keep temps a little cooler today. Highs will even dip into the 50s again by tomorrow. But Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a mild first weekend of December on the way!