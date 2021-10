LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Showers and storms earlier today kept temps from reaching their full potential. Highs didn’t even bust out of the 70s today as most of the severe storms stayed east of Las Vegas in Arizona and East Clark County. Temps should be milder tomorrow, but below average and drier before another system brings a slight chance of showers again Friday. Next week it looks like 60s will be returning with another storm that will bring wind along with another chance for showers.