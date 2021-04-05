MORE WIND ON THE WAY – Nate’s 8-Day forecast

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly sunny and still very warm – turning WINDY this afternoon and tonight.



After two days in a row with a high of 91, it’ll still be around 90 this afternoon.

The record high for today’s date is 94. The normal high is 75.



A cold front is scheduled to blow through southern Nevada this afternoon with southwest winds picking up to near 40mph. As of this morning, the only Wind Advisory is for San Bernardino County starting at 11am.



After the winds blow through, look for a “cooler” high of 80 with north breezes up to 20mph.



We’ll stay mostly sunny for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s.