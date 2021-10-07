More wind, clouds, and chances for rain on the way to southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – SUN & CLOUDS AHEAD OF THE NEXT ROUND OF WIND, COOLER TEMPS AND POSSIBLE RAIN

Increasing clouds and breezes during the day Thursday. The high will be in the mid 80s. (Wednesday’s high was 83)


Look for more clouds and gusty southwest wind Friday with the high dropping back into the mid 70s. Winds will top out at 25mph with chances for scattered showers off and on throughout the day (less than a tenth of an in inch accumulation).


The storm system rolls out Saturday for a nice southern Nevada weekend with highs staying in the 70s.

The next storm system comes knocking Monday leading to even stronger wind. Monday’s high will still be in the 70s, but the bottom falls out Tuesday with highs dropping into the 60sTuesday and Wednesday.

There will be slight chances for rain Monday night. Overnight lows could drop into the 40s

