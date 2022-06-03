LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Heading into the weekend with another round of breezy/windy conditions under a mostly sunny sky.

Southwest winds will top out at 25mph with some gusts to 30mph.

The National Weather Service has Red Flag / Fire Weather Warnings up for today and tomorrow in southern Nevada. The combination of hot temps, strong wind and low humidity increases the danger of wildland fire.

Gusty winds will stick around through tonight, tomorrow and Saturday night before slacking off.

While some neighborhoods will hit 100, the official highs for the next few days will be in the upper 90s.

Then look for the warmest temps of the year so far over the next 8 days.

Monday will reach 100, up to 102 Tuesday, 104 Wednesday and 106 Thursday before dipping to 105 a week from today.