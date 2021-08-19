MORE WILDFIRE SMOKE for Las Vegas

THREE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT YOUR WEATHER TODAY:

1. COOLER

2. SMOKY HAZE RETURNS

3. STILL HUMID

A little cooler, still humid and still hazy under a mostly sunny sky. The strong wind from the past couple of days has moved on.

After 99 yesterday we’ll stop in the mid 90s this afternoon, with overnight lows dipping back into the 70s!

You may see stormclouds way off to the east again later today, but there’s no rain in our forecast.

High temps stay in the 90s tomorrow and Saturday before climbing back to triple digits into next week.