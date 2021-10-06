More stormy changes on the way to southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – STORMCLOUDS MOVE ON – FOR NOW.



Back to sunshine with another round of wind, clouds and possible showers waiting in the wings.

Tuesday’s high was only 78. The last time we had a high of 70 before that was back in May.



It’s back to the 80s for a couple of days – 84 today and 85 Thursday – before that next storm system literally blows into southern Nevada.



Thursday night and Friday we’ll get gusty winds up to 30mph bringing in cooler air. Highs will dip to the mid 70s for Friday and through the weekend. There will be slight chances for showers on Friday, but it’s mainly a windy and cooler system.



Look for more clouds Monday and Tuesday with another big wind blast expected. The high may be dropping into the 60s!