If we're lucky, we'll see more sunshine on this St. Patrick's Day but it will take more than the luck o' the Irish to lose the breezy winds. Look for increasing gusty winds to 25 mph through the day. There could be some sprinkles from the clouds at times, too from the passing clouds with a better chance of showers up in Lincoln County today. Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast has rain chances again for the valley as soon as tonight and tomorrow and cooler than normal temps hanging around all week.