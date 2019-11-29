More precipitation expected through Thanksgiving night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wild weather is set to continue throughout the Thanksgiving night.

Widespread rain is expected throughout the night, with some heavier bands moving through the Valley. So far, there have been no reports of flooding, but watch out for some water pooling in low lying areas.

As of 5 pm, rain gauges show about .25 – .35 inches of rain have fallen in the valley, but that number is expected to rise as another band of rain comes through the area.

*LIVE* Weather update on the widespread rain and rain totals in your neighborhood. Tedd Florendo is taking your questions #Thanksgiving #Stormtracker8 Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, November 28, 2019

Snow has been falling steadily in the mountains. We could see another foot or two on top of what we already received on Wednesday. Snow levels are around 4,000 feet as of Thursday evening, but could drop to 3,000 feet overnight.

Any leftover spotty showers on Friday could change over to snowflakes on the far west side of the valley.

Skies are expected to be clear Friday, but snow showers will remain in the mountains until Saturday morning.

Feel free to send in any weather pictures from the next few days to our Facebook page. Also, if you haven’t already, head to the app store and download the our free weather app.