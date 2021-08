A hazy and hot Monday to start off the week. The heat and humidity combined will make for an uncomfortable day with slight chances for thunderstorms in our mountains again. But the extremely hot temps for areas of southern Nevada is the big story today followed by the increasing wildfire smoke tonight and Wednesday. Thankfully, Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has some changes that will bring breezy, drier, and cooler changes as the week goes on.