LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Triple-digit heat for most neighborhoods tomorrow along with gusty afternoon winds. Temps should peak tomorrow at 101 followed by a 15 degree cool down for Friday. Expect a nice and pleasant weekend before temps heat right back up next week and could come close to record territory. #FireWeatherWarnings have also been posted for Thursday AM through Thursday PM due to the low humidity, gusty winds and hot conditions
