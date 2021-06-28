More chances for thunderstorms before June ends

Our last Monday of June will be a hot one. Plenty of sunshine and slightly hotter than the weekend with highs up near 110 by the afternoon. Highs in the Pacific Northwest will be hotter than most desert locations today! A break in our heat comes as monsoon moisture swings west tomorrow for several days. Fingers crossed we get a little more rain this week than we saw last week as thunderstorm season seems to be off to an early start. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the holiday outlook as you make plans for your 4th of July.