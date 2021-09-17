Monsoon thunderstorms fire off the weekend

A mix of clouds and sunshine this last Friday of summer leading to a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms for all of southern Nevada. If you have outdoor plans, you must keep your eyes on the sky for lightning and stay alert for gusty winds which can blow up from storms even miles away. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms increases tonight and could last into the start of your weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look at a cooler finish to summer before fall heats us up again next week!