Dark skies and gusty south winds this Monday as a line of showers and thunderstorms slides up from Arizona this morning. Lightning with heavy rain at times is heading for the Las Vegas valley, but it’s weakening so not all of the storms will reach town. Seek shelter from the lightning and secure loose items in the yard to withstand gusty winds that may kick up with storms today. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says there’s a break in the monsoon this week, but the heat is not taking any time off.