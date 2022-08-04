LAS VEGAS (KLAS) #TeddSaid: Storm chances still remain as mid level monsoon moisture still remain through the region. Most of today’s storms stayed south of the valley and mainly in Mohave Co. earlier today. Daytime highs topped out way below normal at 93 and almost 10 below normal. We expect a slight drying trend before storm chances return again for the first week of school.
Monsoon storms still possible before the weekend. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, August 4th
by: Tedd Florendo
Posted:
Updated: