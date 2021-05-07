Mom Nature celebrating the weekend with more wind

We’re closing in on Mother’s Day this weekend and the stubborn winds are still wanting to be part of the celebration. Stronger southwest winds will show up through the afternoon ahead of a cold front which slides through early tomorrow. The winds behind the front will turn out of the cooler north to help chip away at these extra-hot 90s from the past few days, so that’s a gift Mom might appreciate this Sunday. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says the near-normal 80s may be short-lived come next week.