LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We’re settling in for a mild (not wild) ride into and through the weekend.



The sky will be mostly sunny and temps will be above normal (in the mid 80s instead of the mid 70s).

There will be periods of passing high clouds and breezes over the next several days, but that will be about it.

Considering how windy it could be, we should enjoy this period of generally nice weather.