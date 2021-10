LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: More 80s to wrap up the work week as highs soared back to 81 by afternoon to match Thursday’s high. Temps will remain unseasonably warm through Halloween weekend before changes come next week. We do expect elevated winds on Halloween, but not expecting winds to get strong enough for wind alerts to be issued. Cooler temps expected next week with highs dropping to near normal for the first week of November.