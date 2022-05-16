Weekend clouds have cleared and we’re back to sunny skies to start the week and temperatures staying extra hot. Southerly breezes will pick up today and Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the Great Basin, but we’ll only feel a slight difference in temps for the next couple of days so keep yourself cool and hydrated as afternoons stay up near the century mark for many neighborhoods. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says we’ll get a bigger break right before the weekend that comes with bigger winds again, too.