LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flash flood watch has been issued for the area northeast of Las Vegas in the area including Mesquite. A flash flood warning is in place for the Beaver Dam/Littlefield areas of Arizona, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

No evacuations or road closures are in place yet, but the warning remains in place until late tonight along parts of the “Arizona Strip.” Travelers on Interstate 15 should check weather conditions through NWS and monitor closures at https://twitter.com/mohaveroads.

Heavy rains and life-threatening flash flooding is predicted for the Beaver Dam Wash. Back country travel and unmaintained roadway travel is not recommended, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

An NWS flood watch indicates river flows may increase quickly as rains fall on “a deep primed snowpack.”

The Virgin River and the Muddy River have seen flooding that has caused damage in past years. Washes in the area can fill quickly during heavy rains.

That watch will remain in place through Thursday afternoon. It affects a long list of towns and sites in Nevada, Utah and Arizona: Colorado City, Hiko, Moapa, Yucca, Golden Valley, Pipe Spring National Monument, Pioche, Valentine, Western Grand Canyon, Mesquite, Mt Trumbull, Kingman, Alamo, Wikieup, Panaca, Tuweep, Rachel, Dolan Springs, Caliente, and Overton.

Low-water crossings might flood, and travelers should keep an eye on streams and rivers.

According to Zion National Park’s website, The Narrows is currently closed to hiking and canyoneering. There are also closures at Kolob Canyons due to “active rockfall.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced the following road closures Wednesday morning: