May the lighter winds be with us

If you’re a Star Wars fan this May 4th, I bet you’d like to see those winds move to a galaxy far, far away! LOL. And they have… for now. We’ll have light northerly breezes today and also some warmer temps. A lot of valley neighborhoods will get closer to 90 degrees this afternoon and even warmer the next couple of days. But another system will arrive to fight the warm-up for us and will bring breezy winds back to do battle the heat. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says the payoff will be a very pleasant Mother’s Day.