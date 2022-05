Sunny, but dusty and gusty this first Tuesday of May. A cold front passing through southern Nevada has changed the wind direction to out of the northwest and gusts have surpassed 45 mph this morning. Wind speeds should relax a little this afternoon with cooler afternoon temps in the low 80s. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a big warm-up before the weekend with our hottest temps of the year so far arriving before Mother’s Day!