LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Another cool March-like day as temps remained more than 10 degrees below normal with more cool weather expected for Wednesday. However, it looks like winds are expected to pick up again with arrival of another cold front from an upper level low in Northern California. Gusty winds for Wednesday could reach up near 40 mph with more blowing dust again. Temps are expected to warm up fast by Thursday with a 10 degree jump each day with our first 100 in the 8-day forecast.