LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The heat is on.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch starting Thursday and scheduled to run through Sunday. The Watch is likely to become a Warning before Thursday.



Heat Watches and Warnings are issued to raise awareness of the dangers of prolonged heat exposure. More people die from heat-related illness in America than die from tornadoes, hurricanes and floods.

We probably won’t be setting any new record high temps, but we’ll for sure be close. Wind will not be a factor until we get closer to the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 80s

Here are the forecast highs as well as the current record highs for the next few days:

TUESDAY JUNE 7 WEDNESDAY JUNE 8 THURSDAY JUNE 9 FRIDAY JUNE 10 SATURDAY JUNE 11 SUNDAY JUNE12 Record(Yr)/Fcst Record(Yr)/Fcst Record(Yr)/Fcst Record(Yr)/Fcst Record(Yr)/Fcst Record(Yr)/Fcst 109(2013)/103 112(2013)/106 111(1985)/107 108(1996)/108 109(1956)/108 112(1940)/104