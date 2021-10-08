Lots of wind, a little rain and a temperature rollercoaster ride

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind ADVISORY for western Clark County (including Indian Springs) as well as Lincoln, parts of Nye and Esmeralda Counties.

Even without an advisory, it’s still going to be windy in Las Vegas with southwest gusts up to 35mph.



There will be a steady stream of stormclouds and chances for scattered showers throughout the morning before sunshine returns this afternoon. The high will be around 76.

Mostly clear and still windy tonight with the low dropping to the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky.



Less wind and more sunshine for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with the high staying in the mid 70s.



The next storm system blows into southern Nevada Monday night with wind gusts to 40mph and much cooler air. (There will also be slight chances for showers Monday night)



The wind keeps whipping Tuesday with the high dropping to the mid 60s.



Less wind with a slow warming trend the rest of next week. Wednesday’s high reches the upper 60s witht he low 70s expected Thursday and Friday