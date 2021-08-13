Looking for thunderstorms and heat

Luckily, our Friday the 13th is off to a quiet start, but skies are cloudy and the air is heavy with humidity again. There is plenty of monsoon moisture around and some energy passing out of Arizona and heading our way today. While the best chances for thunderstorms will be out at Lake Mead and up in the mountains, we will be on the lookout for rain and possible lightning, and gusty winds in the valley later today and tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast then switches the focus to a lot of heat coming for the weekend.